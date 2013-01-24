Company profile

Home
Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this is through deep understanding of people's needs and desires.

 

When we bring people and innovation together, we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips.

Philips, as a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, and MEDSI, Russia’s largest network of private clinics, have signed a memorandum of understanding for a multi-year partnership that will provide MEDSI hospitals with the latest Philips healthcare equipment and technology, hospital management and consultancy services.

Continuing the geographical expansion of Philips’ product innovations, the Philips Airfryer is now available in more than 100 countries. Philips is now the world’s number one low-fat fryer brand.

 

Expanding its leadership in connected lighting for the home, Philips broadened its Philips Hue portfolio. It introduced Philips Hue lux, a bright white light-only version of Philips Hue, as well as the world’s first 3Dprinted luminaires and Philips Hue tap, an innovative kinetic wireless switch.

 

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
Philips in Q1 2014
Sale
5 bln
Adjusted EBITA
368 mln
Net income 
137 mln
